Adelita Grijalva wins Arizona special election to fill father's vacant House seat

Tucson, Arizona - Democrat Adelita Grijalva on Tuesday won the Arizona special election to fill the House seat left vacant by her late father, former Representative Raúl Grijalva.

Democrat Adelita Grijalva easily won the special election race to represent Arizona's 7th congressional district in the US House. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Grijalva handily won the race to represent Arizona's 7th congressional district, which stretches from Yuma to Tucson along the US-Mexico border.

The Associated Press has called the race with 68.6% of votes in favor of Grijalva over Republican candidate Daniel Butierez, with 87% of ballots counted.

The former Pima County supervisor is the eldest daughter of Raúl Grijalva, who served in the House from 2003 until his death due to complications during cancer treatment earlier this year.

The 54-year-old will now serve out the remaining 15 months of her father's term. She is the first Latina elected to Congress from the Grand Canyon State.

Grijalva is slated to join the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Florida Representative Maxwell Frost said in an endorsement video.

In her special election campaign, she also garnered endorsements from Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, as well as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Grijalva's victory has narrowed the Republican majority in the House to 219-214.