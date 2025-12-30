Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's granddaughter, dies after rare cancer battle

Washington DC - Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 35.

On Tuesday, Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy, passed away from a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. © BEN STANSALL / AFP

In an Instagram post, the JFK Library, on behalf of Schlossberg's extended family, announced that "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning."



"She will always be in our hearts," the post added.

News of her passing comes after Schlossberg published an essay in The New Yorker in November in which she revealed that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

Schlossberg detailed how she received the news shortly after giving birth to her second daughter and described her disbelief, as she considered herself very healthy.

She detailed the hardships of undergoing extensive cancer treatment and how she suffered a postpartum hemorrhage that nearly killed her early in her diagnosis.

She went on to criticize her mother's cousin and controversial US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his efforts to ban the drug that had saved her life.

"I freeze when I think about what would have happened if it had not been immediately available to me and to millions of other women who need it to save their lives or to get the care they deserve," she wrote.