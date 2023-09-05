Alabama's discriminatory congressional maps blocked in big win for Black voters

Montgomery, Alabama - Alabama has once again been ordered to redraw its congressional maps after they were found to disenfranchise Black voters.

A three-judge panel has blocked Alabama's redrawn congressional maps found to discriminate against Black voters. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A panel of three federal judges ruled on Tuesday to block Alabama's newly drawn congressional maps.

The electoral lines were found to discriminate against Black Americans by creating just one majority-Black district out of seven, even though Black voters make up around a quarter of the state's population.

In putting forward the proposed maps, Alabama Republicans had failed to comply with a Supreme Court order stipulating that their first redistricting plan likely violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act and that the state needed to a second majority-Black district or something "close to it."

The maps drawn in the aftermath of that ruling made Alabama's second congressional district 42.5% rather than 30% Black – keeping Black Americans, who typically vote for Democrats, well below majority status.