DOJ memo reveals plan to denaturalize people charged with certain crimes

Washington DC - A memo from the Department of Justice outlines a plan drafted by President Donald Trump 's administration to denaturalize US citizens that have been charged with certain crimes.

The Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, sent a memo to its staff revealing a plan to denaturalize US citizens charged with certain crimes. © IMAGO/SOPA Images

A memo sent by Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate told employees in the DOJ's Civil Division to prioritize the pursuit of denaturalization in cases that fit a wide range of criteria.

"The Civil Division shall prioritize and maximally pursue denaturalization proceedings in all cases permitted by law and supported by the evidence," the memo read.

DOJ employees have been asked to remove citizenship from those "engaged in the commission of war crimes, extrajudicial killings, or other serious human rights abuses."

The purpose is "to remove naturalized criminals, gang members, or, indeed, any individuals convicted of crimes who pose an ongoing threat to the United States; and to prevent convicted terrorists from returning to US soil."



A ten-point list provided in the memo details the cases in which denaturalization should be used as a punishment.

It includes not only denaturalization for more serious crimes, but also for financial fraud, corruption, misrepresentations, and "any other cases referred to the Civil Division that the Division determines to be sufficiently important to pursue."