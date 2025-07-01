DOJ memo reveals plan to denaturalize people charged with certain crimes
Washington DC - A memo from the Department of Justice outlines a plan drafted by President Donald Trump's administration to denaturalize US citizens that have been charged with certain crimes.
A memo sent by Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate told employees in the DOJ's Civil Division to prioritize the pursuit of denaturalization in cases that fit a wide range of criteria.
"The Civil Division shall prioritize and maximally pursue denaturalization proceedings in all cases permitted by law and supported by the evidence," the memo read.
DOJ employees have been asked to remove citizenship from those "engaged in the commission of war crimes, extrajudicial killings, or other serious human rights abuses."
The purpose is "to remove naturalized criminals, gang members, or, indeed, any individuals
convicted of crimes who pose an ongoing threat to the United States; and to prevent convicted
terrorists from returning to US soil."
A ten-point list provided in the memo details the cases in which denaturalization should be used as a punishment.
It includes not only denaturalization for more serious crimes, but also for financial fraud, corruption, misrepresentations, and "any other cases referred to the Civil Division that the Division determines to be sufficiently important to pursue."
Justice Department begins denaturalizing citizens charged with crimes
Citizens who didn't disclose prior felonies during the naturalization process are also at risk of having their US citizenship revoked by the DOJ.
Since the memo was issued, a British national convicted of child pornography charges in 2014 has been denaturalized as part of the DOJ's "Operation Prison Lookout," which seeks to strip sex offenders of US citizenship.
"If you commit serious crimes before you become a US citizen and then lie about them during your naturalization process, the Justice Department will discover the truth and come after you," Shumate said of the case.
Cover photo: IMAGO/SOPA Images