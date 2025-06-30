Trump reignites bitter feud with former ally Elon Musk: "He got a little bit upset"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump used an interview on Fox News to once again reignite his brutal feud with tech billionaire and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk .

President Donald Trump (r.) reignited his feud with tech billionaire Elon Musk (l.) in a series of brutal comments on Fox News. © Collage: AFP/Allison Robbert & AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, Trump revealed that his split with Musk was not only due to disagreements over the "One Big, Beautiful" spending bill, but also electric car subsidies as well.

According to Trump, Musk got angry when it became clear that electric vehicle credits would be discontinued in the same bill he already disliked due to concerns over the national budget.

"He's a wonderful guy – I haven't spoken to him much," Trump told Bartiromo, at first toning down his comments towards Musk.

"But I think Elon is a wonderful guy and I know he's gonna do well always... He's a smart guy, and he was in, he actually went and campaigned with me and, you know, this and that," the president continued.

"But he got a little upset and, you know, that wasn't appropriate... Look, the electric vehicle mandate, the EV mandate, is a tough thing for him, I would think, you know, I don't want everybody to have to have an electric car."

Following his split with Trump, Elon Musk went on a social media rampage, even accusing the president of being in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"This bill raises the debt ceiling by $5 TRILLION, the biggest increase in history, putting America in the fast lane to debt slavery," Musk said at one point.