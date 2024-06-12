AOC and Jamie Raskin team up to take on "rogue" Supreme Court

Washington DC - Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamie Raskin are teaming up to introduce legislation to address ethics concerns on the Supreme Court.

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (l.) and Jamie Raskin © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"It is not a question of if Congress has jurisdiction and power over the Supreme Court. It is, what power are we going to exercise in order to rein in a fundamentally unaccountable and rogue court?" AOC told MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Tuesday.

"Congressman Raskin and myself will be introducing forthcoming legislation to even have the Supreme Court be subject to the same $50 gift rule that he and I are subject to, as everyone else is as members of Congress," the New York Democrat added.

The announcement comes amid a string of scandals surrounding undisclosed luxury trips and gifts from big-money donors to Supreme Court justices.

In particular, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has come under fire for receiving high-dollar gifts from Republican billionaires. His colleague Samuel Alito has also faced controversy for flying an American flag upside down at his Alexandria, Virginia, home following the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol and Joe Biden's inauguration as president.

The gift rules for Congress stipulate that any member may accept an item, favor, service, or discount, so long as it is valued under $50 and does not come from a registered lobbyist or foreign agent.

