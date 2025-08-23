Head of Defense Intelligence Agency ousted after assessment contradicts Trump's Iran claims

Washington DC - The head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) is being removed, a senior defense official said Friday – the latest in a series of top officers to be fired this year.

Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse is being removed from his role as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The removal of Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, who headed the DIA since early 2024, comes after the agency produced a preliminary assessment that said US strikes on Iran in June set back Tehran's nuclear program by just a few months.

The assessment – which was widely reported on – contradicted claims from President Donald Trump that the strikes totally destroyed the nuclear sites, drawing the ire of both him and officials within his administration.

Kruse "will no longer serve as DIA director," the senior defense official said on condition of anonymity, without providing an explanation for the general's departure.

Since beginning his second term in January, Trump has overseen a purge of top officers, including chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles "CQ" Brown, whom he fired without explanation in February.

Other senior officers dismissed this year include the heads of the Navy and Coast Guard, the general who headed the National Security Agency, the vice chief of staff of the Air Force, a Navy admiral assigned to NATO, and three top military lawyers.

The chief of staff of the Air Force also recently announced his retirement without explanation, just two years into a four-year term.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has insisted the president is simply choosing the leaders he wants, but Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential politicization of the traditionally neutral US military.