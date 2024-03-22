Bernie Sanders and AOC team up to reintroduce Green New Deal for Public Housing

Senator Bernie Sanders (r.) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speak at a press conference outside the Capitol on the reintroduction of the Green New Deal for Public Housing Act. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Green New Deal for Public Housing Act – designed to tackle the affordable housing and climate crises – calls for an investment of $234 billion over 10 years to transition all US public housing into zero-carbon homes.

"In these difficult times, we must move forward boldly to address the systemic and existential crises facing us today and that includes urgently combating climate change and making sure every American has a safe and decent place to call home," Sanders said in a press release.

Proponents say the measure will create an estimated 280,000 good-paying union jobs and reduce annual carbon emissions by around 5.7 million metric tons – the equivalent of taking 1.26 million cars off the road!

"Years of grassroots organizing on behalf of vulnerable Americans led to the creation of the first federal public housing units but for decades the federal government has allowed our limited public housing stock to fall into disrepair," AOC said in a statement. "It is beyond time for the federal government to take responsibility and pass legislation that offers comprehensive, public solutions."