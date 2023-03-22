Bill banning members of Congress from owning and trading stocks revived

Washington DC - A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday reintroduced a bill to ban members of Congress from owning and trading stocks.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal led the charge in reintroducing the Bipartisan Ban on Congressional Stock Ownership Act in the 118th Congress. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington joined forces with Republican Reps. Matt Rosendale of Montana and Ken Buck of Colorado to reintroduce the Bipartisan Ban on Congressional Stock Ownership Act.

The legislation would ban members of Congress and their spouses from owning and trading stocks, bonds, commodities, futures, and other securities.

If found in violation, lawmakers could be penalized up to $50,000 for each breach of the law.

They would get a grace period to divest their holdings and come into compliance, and newly elected members would receive a similar transition time once they are sworn in.