Brown University bows to Trump to restore over $500 million in funding
Providence, Rhode Island - The Trump administration has restored about $510 million of funding to Brown University after it bowed down to threats and accusations from the president's MAGA.
To secure the return of $510 million of funding, Brown University has signed a deal in which it will contribute about $50 million to "workforce development organizations" in Rhode Island.
In addition, Brown will launch an effort to crack down on antisemitism on campus, will end policies that prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and will no longer allow transgender people to compete in women's sports.
The Trump administration pulled funding from Brown over claims that its attempts to promote diversity and level the playing field for minority groups violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.
"The Trump Administration is successfully reversing the decades-long woke-capture of our nation’s higher education institutions," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement on X.
"Aspiring students will be judged solely on their merits, not their race or sex," she claimed. "Women's sports and intimate facilities will be protected for women and Title IX will be enforced as it was intended."
Brown University President Christina Paxson announced the agreement in a letter to the university community, and claimed that it "enables us as a community to move forward."
Brown University president details agreement with Trump administration
According to Paxson, while the agreement caves in on some of the Trump administration's demands, it still manages to uphold obligations under the Civil Rights Act and Title IX, while still maintaining academic freedom.
"We stand solidly behind commitments we repeatedly have affirmed to protect all members of our community from harassment and discrimination," Paxson said in the letter on Wednesday.
"The resolution agreement sustains what is defined in Brown's values as 'the freedom to investigate and learn without interference or censorship' and the academic freedom 'necessary for the production of knowledge and understanding.'"
Cover photo: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency