Brown University bows to Trump to restore over $500 million in funding

Providence, Rhode Island - The Trump administration has restored about $510 million of funding to Brown University after it bowed down to threats and accusations from the president's MAGA.

Brown University has managed to scavenge back the $510 million of funding cut by the Trump administration. © IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

To secure the return of $510 million of funding, Brown University has signed a deal in which it will contribute about $50 million to "workforce development organizations" in Rhode Island.

In addition, Brown will launch an effort to crack down on antisemitism on campus, will end policies that prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and will no longer allow transgender people to compete in women's sports.

The Trump administration pulled funding from Brown over claims that its attempts to promote diversity and level the playing field for minority groups violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

"The Trump Administration is successfully reversing the decades-long woke-capture of our nation’s higher education institutions," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement on X.

"Aspiring students will be judged solely on their merits, not their race or sex," she claimed. "Women's sports and intimate facilities will be protected for women and Title IX will be enforced as it was intended."

Brown University President Christina Paxson announced the agreement in a letter to the university community, and claimed that it "enables us as a community to move forward."