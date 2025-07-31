White House slammed for using viral TikTok meme to make joke of ICE deportations
Washington DC - What has been a largely harmless meme was turned into a disturbing political statement when the White House used the trending audio to make light of its aggressive deportation raids.
The "Jet2 holiday" sound has become a viral trend this summer on platforms such as TikTok. The audio features Jess Glynne's hit song, Hold My Hand, as commercial announcer Zoe Lister interrupts to declare "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday."
The audio is typically used in ironic videos of funny fails or other blunders, but now, the White House has taken an approach many have deemed tasteless by laying the sound over footage of the administration's mass deportations.
A clip released by the White House's official X account shows footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers taking people on a plane for deportation.
The video was accompanied by the viral sound and added the caption, "When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!"
The post was met with outrage – including some harsh criticism from both singer Jess Glynne and narrator Zoe Lister.
Trump administration's "Jet2 holiday" meme sparks outrage
"This post honestly makes me sick," Glynne wrote via Instagram.
"My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate."
Lister was similarly outraged, telling the BBC that she would "never condone" the use of her voice to promote Trump's "abhorrent policies"
"The Jet2 meme has spread a lot of joy and humor around the world, but the White House video shows that Trump has neither," she added.
This is just the latest bizarre post from Trump's social media team.
In the past, the official White House page has shared photoshopped images of the president as the new Superman, an unusually ripped Jedi from Star Wars, and even as the next Catholic pope following the death of Pope Francis earlier this year.
Cover photo: Collage: OLI SCARFF / AFP & Screenshot/X/@WhiteHouse