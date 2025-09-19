Congress passes bipartisan resolution honoring Charlie Kirk
Washington DC - The House of Representatives recently passed a resolution to honor Charlie Kirk, a week after the right-wing activist was assassinated.
On Friday, 310 members – mostly Republicans – voted to approve Resolution 719 put forward by House Speaker Mike Johnson, which seeks to honor Kirk as a "courageous American patriot" and "devoted Christian" who was known for "engaging in respectful, civil discourse... always seeking to elevate truth, foster understanding, and strengthen the Republic."
It also calls upon Americans to "reject political violence, recommit to respectful debate, uphold American values, and respect one another as fellow Americans."
The resolution was opposed by 58 Democrats, many of whom struggled with how the measure presented Kirk's legacy, as he was also known for sharing harmful and divisive rhetoric, including statements that demeaned minorities and other marginalized communities.
Before the vote, House Speaker Johnson said, "It would be great for the country if Republicans and Democrats could stand together to call out political violence," per Politico.
Kirk resolution faces pushback over description of his legacy
The move comes after Kirk was fatally shot during an event at a Utah university last Wednesday.
His death has since created a political firestorm, with President Donald Trump and his MAGA allies insisting the shooter was driven by leftist ideologies and threatening to target left-leaning groups and media outlets.
The Trump administration has also been looking into ways of punishing anyone who speaks poorly of Kirk, raising a serious debate about the right to free speech.
Critics have been arguing that while political violence must be condemned, much of Kirk's rhetoric was hate speech and should not be platformed or admired.
In a statement, the Congressional Black Caucus argues the resolution is "an attempt to legitimize Kirk's worldview," which includes "ideas many Americans find racist, harmful, and fundamentally un-American."
In an address on the House floor, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, "Instead of uniting Congress in this tragedy with one of the many bipartisan options to condemn political violence and Kirk's murder... the majority proceeded with a resolution that brings great pain to the millions of Americans who endured segregation, Jim Crow, and the legacy of bigotry today."
According to Axios, Democrats held a closed-door meeting prior to the vote, during which some members expressed fear that they would become the targets of violence if they opposed the resolution.
