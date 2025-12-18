House Democrats drop new photos in latest push to release Epstein files

Washington DC - House Democrats on Thursday published a fresh batch of photographs from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, stepping up pressure on Donald Trump 's administration on the eve of its deadline to release federal files on the late financier and convicted sex offender.

House Democrats have released a new batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein's (r.) estate, including pictures featuring Bill Gates. © Collage: - / HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMOCRATS / AFP

The 68 images – shared without added context – are part of a much larger cache that Congress obtained from Epstein's estate and has been drip-feeding to the public in recent days, stoking political drama in Washington.

Among the newly released photos are shots of passports and identity documents from multiple countries, most of the personal details redacted.

Several documents are marked "female," including passports from places such as Ukraine and Russia, and a number of faces in the images are obscured to protect identities.

Other photographs include two images showing public intellectual Noam Chomsky seated with Epstein on what appears to be an aircraft, and pictures of Bill Gates posing beside a woman whose face is blurred.

The cache also includes images of filmmaker Woody Allen and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon – both of whom featured in an earlier photo release.

The latest batch of photographs do not appear to depict any unlawful conduct by any of the subjects.

But one screenshot shows a snippet of a text exchange in which an unknown sender appears to discuss recruiting young women.