House passes Marjorie Taylor Greene's ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Washington DC - The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to outlaw "genital or bodily mutilation of a minor," which would effectively ban gender-affirming treatments for transgender children, as Republicans continue attacks on the trans community.

The bill, sponsored by right-wing firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, was approved by 216 votes to 211 and now heads to the Senate, where its fate is less certain.

Many states have already enacted such bans, but Greene's bill would make conducting a variety of procedures a federal crime.

"This important bill...will criminalize gender-affirming care on minors, not adults, on minors who have not yet grown up to make adult decisions," Greene said ahead of the vote.

While explicitly criminalizing female genital mutilation, the bill also targets surgeries meant to change a minor's body "to correspond to a sex that differs from their biological sex."

It also forbids some pharmacological forms of gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers.

Anyone performing or facilitating such practices faces up to 10 years in prison and fines under the bill.

Greene called the bill "a direct reflection of President Trump's executive order and every single Republican's campaign promise in 2024."

Trump campaigned aggressively last year against transgender rights, and set out early in his second term to roll back provisions recognizing diverse gender identities.

His administration has sought to ban transgender people from the military and cut funds from schools allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's sports.