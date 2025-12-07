Tucker Carlson defends ties to Qatar as he announces plan to buy property

Doha, Qatar - Right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson announced on Sunday that he would purchase property in Qatar as he rebuffed accusations he had taken money from the Gulf state.

Tucker Carlson hit back at accusations he had taken money from Qatar as he announced plans to purchase property. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

"I have been criticized as being a tool of Qatar... I've never taken anything from your country and don't plan to. I am, however, tomorrow, buying a place in Qatar," Carlson said as he interviewed Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"I'm doing that because I like the city, I think it's beautiful, but also to make the statement that I'm an American and a free man and I'll be wherever I want to be," the former Fox News presenter said, appearing before an audience at the annual diplomatic Doha Forum.

Qatar is home to the largest US air base in the Middle East and is the forward base of Central Command, the US military command responsible for the region.

The tiny gas-rich emirate is classified by Washington as a major non-NATO ally, and has assiduously courted President Donald Trump, gifting him a luxury plane in May to serve as a new Air Force One amid delays in the delivery of new presidential aircraft.

The deal raised ethical questions that both Washington and Doha have rejected.

Sheikh Mohammed said that unnamed people were putting in "a lot of effort to sabotage the relationship between Qatar and the United States and to try to demonize anyone who will come to this country".

He acknowledged outreach by the Gulf country to the US "to make sure that this relationship is safeguarded and the relationship for us is mutually beneficial".

"We pay all these amounts for lobbying only to protect and to safeguard this relationship," he added.