Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin resumes duties after another bladder procedure

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has resumed his official duties following a medical procedure, the Pentagon announced in Washington on Friday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has resumed his duties after a medical procedure on his bladder. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Austin underwent a "successful, elective, and minimally invasive follow-up non-surgical procedure related to his bladder issue," the Pentagon said.



He had temporarily handed over his official duties to his deputy Kathleen Hicks due to the procedure, the Pentagon said.

The surgery was not related to the 70-year-old's cancer diagnosis, it added. Austin had returned home, and no changes to his official schedule were anticipated.

The White House and Congress had been informed about the procedure, the Pentagon said.

Austin was criticized at the beginning of the year for keeping secret a prostate cancer illness and a hospital stay due to complications during an operation. Even President Joe Biden did not know for several days that he was in hospital.

The Pentagon subsequently launched internal investigations to ensure responsibilities and notification chains in the event of Austin's illness.