Democrats aim for upset in Tennessee special election seen as test of Trump's strength

Nashville, Tennessee - An election once written off as a routine Republican win has turned into an unexpected test of president Donald Trump 's political strength – and a warning flare for a party already nervous about its paper-thin majority in Congress.

Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps speaks during a get out the vote event in Franklin, Tennessee, on December 1, 2025. © Brett Carlsen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump isn't on Tuesday's ballot for the House of Representatives seat in Tennessee's 7th District, but his shadow looms large over the special election in what was one of his party's safest strongholds – a district he carried by 22 points in 2024.

But Republicans are scrambling to avoid humiliation in what was once viewed as a sleepy contest, as polls show a race too close for comfort.

A Democratic upset – or even a narrow Republican win – would jolt Washington and deepen Republican fears of losing the House in 2026. With only a two-vote cushion on the floor, party lawmakers say the consequences of voter apathy could be dire.

"We're literally three people away from losing the majority," said Tennessee Republican Congressman Tim Burchett. "You can have a bad case of the flu go through Congress, and we'd be out of the majority. That's how important this election is."

The GOP panic comes amid a run of Democratic momentum. Just weeks ago, the party swept major races in Virginia and New Jersey and won the New York mayoralty, a string of victories widely interpreted as a rebuke to Trump's return to power.

The White House has noticed – and so has Trump. The president held a tele-rally Monday night alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson, who campaigned throughout Monday with the Republican candidate, Matt Van Epps.

The West Point graduate and retired special-operations helicopter pilot is running as an unwavering Trump loyalist focused on law-and-order, so-called "border security," and low taxes.