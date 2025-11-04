Democrats flip Virginia as Abigail Spanberger becomes state's first female governor

Richmond, Virginia - Democrat Abigail Spanberger will be the first woman to run the state of Virginia after her party won back the governor's mansion from Republicans Tuesday, US media projected, in voters' first significant verdict on Donald Trump 's return to office.

While the high-profile mayoral contest in New York City grabbed the headlines, the race in Virginia – alongside a gubernatorial election in New Jersey – was seen as offering a sharper critique of Trump 2.0 and a clearer preview of how next year's midterm elections might play out.

Pitting centrist Democrats against Trump-aligned Republicans, both elections were seen as signaling whether middle-of-the-road voters had made peace with the president's radical cost-slashing agenda – or plan to give his party a bloody nose in 2026.

Trump has driven a steamroller through the federal bureaucracy since returning to office in January, shuttering entire agencies and cutting an estimated 200,000 jobs even before the government shutdown.

The result in Virginia – which is second only to California in the size of its federal workforce – was no surprise, as polls had shown Spanberger holding a steady lead of seven to 12 points throughout the campaign.

The former CIA officer and three-term congresswoman was projected to beat Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, a Marine veteran and staunch Trump ally, by a comfortable margin that even threatened to end in double digits.

"All year, Virginians have seen our economy come under attack, jobs get ripped away, and prices skyrocket," Spanberger posted on social media before the polls closed.

"They're tired of the chaos. They're ready for a Governor who will be laser-focused on growing our economy and lowering costs – a Governor who will put them first."