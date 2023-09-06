Indicted fake Michigan elector makes shocking cancer comparison in fundraiser video

Oakland County, Michigan - Marian Sheridan, one of the 16 Michigan false electors facing felony charges, compared the stress of her indictment to a cancer diagnosis in a video that was included in a Tuesday fundraising telethon.

The event, organized by conservative groups, was attempting to raise $800,000 for the legal defense of the Republicans who signed a certificate in December 2020, falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump had won Michigan's 16 electoral votes.



In July, Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel announced eight felony charges, including forgery, against each of the Republican electors. Sheridan, one of the GOP electors, is the Michigan Republican Party's grassroots vice chairwoman.

"I've described it to people as being diagnosed with cancer," Sheridan of Oakland County said in a video aired during the telethon. "I think that's probably what it's like. You just don't know if you're going to survive it or not."

The conservative website Gateway Pundit, which helped put on the telethon Tuesday, posted a clip of Sheridan's remarks on the video website Rumble. The title of the video was "Michigan alternate elector describes horror after indictment by Dana Nessel."

In response, Michigan state Representative Betsy Coffia, a Democrat from Traverse City, labeled Sheridan's comments a "wildly tone deaf bid for sympathy."

"Is Ms. Sheridan aware that cancer patients don't *choose* to get cancer?" Coffia asked on X. "Unlike her *choice* to commit a crime?"