FBI opens New Zealand permanent office in bid to counter perceived China threat

Wellington, New Zealand - FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday opened a new permanent office in New Zealand , citing the need for like-minded spy agencies to counter the perceived threat of China.

Following a meeting with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters (r.), FBI Director Kash Patel announced the agency will open a new office in Wellington. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Tobias Schwarz

Patel has spent recent days in Wellington meeting with senior government ministers, including New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, as well as intelligence bosses and law enforcement officials.

"The FBI has had a strong relationship and collaborated closely with our counterparts in New Zealand for years," Patel said in a statement issued by the US Embassy in Wellington.

"Expanding the Wellington office demonstrates the strength and evolution of our partnership as we continue to work together to address our shared security objectives in the region."

In a video released by the embassy, Patel singled out "countering the CCP" as a priority, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

"The FBI cannot do it alone," Patel said, before reiterating the US' commitments to the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance, which also includes New Zealand, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

"Our partners in the Five Eyes are our greatest partners around the world. But we need all of them... to get after the fight and put the mission first," he said.

The US Embassy in Wellington also said the new FBI office would investigate "terrorism, cyber crime and fraud, organized crime and money laundering, child exploitation, and foreign intelligence threats."