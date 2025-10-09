Federal workers apply for loans as shutdown begins to hit home: "It's very stressful"

Now into its second week, the US government shutdown has started impacting federal workers, prompting some to take out new loans to help make ends meet.

The moon creates a silhouette of the Statue of Freedom atop the US Capitol during a continuing partial federal government shutdown on October 8, 2025. © REUTERS

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been furloughed since the shutdown began on October 1, while others deemed essential – including some military personnel – have been required to turn up to work without receiving a paycheck.

"We kind of feel like we're like a bargaining chip to an extent," a long-serving US Air Force employee told AFP. "We're not getting paid because people in DC who are getting paid can't get on the same page."

"Not only are we working without pay, we're actually doing more without pay, because our civilian teammates have all gone home on furlough," added the man, who was not authorized to speak publicly. "That's not good for troop morale."

The first test will come next week, when federal workers will start seeing their paychecks affected. If no deal is reached by the end of this month, federal workers will receive nothing in the following paycheck.

"It's very stressful," said Marilyn Richards, a 46-year-old Air Force and Navy veteran in Missouri, who has been furloughed – forced to take leave – from her job as an administrative support worker at a federal agency.

Richards, who is the main breadwinner at home, told AFP that she was concerned about how the shutdown could affect her finances.

"For most of us who live paycheck to paycheck, you're counting on your next paycheck to continue to keep the lights on," she told AFP. "And that's what I do."