FEMA employees suspended over warning letter to Trump administration

Washington DC - The Trump administration on Tuesday suspended several employees of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after they publicly expressed outrage over the agency's leadership.

Over 180 FEMA employees sent a letter warning that the Trump administration's policies could recreate conditions that led to the poor response to Hurricane Katrina. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an open letter sent Monday, the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, more than 180 current and former employees said budget cuts, personnel decisions, and other reforms enacted under President Donald Trump could recreate conditions that led to the widely criticized FEMA response to the 2005 hurricane.

Of the 182 senders, 36 signed their names – the rest feared retaliation and withheld their identities.

"Around 30" employees were suspended, The New York Times reported Tuesday evening, citing their review of emails.

The emails informed FEMA employees they were on administrative leave effective immediately, operating "in a non-duty status while continuing to receive pay and benefits," The Washington Post reported the letters as saying.

FEMA employee Virginia Case told CNN she received an emailed notice Tuesday evening that she'd been placed on paid leave from her job as a supervisory management and program analyst.

"I'm disappointed but not surprised," Case said, according to the outlet.

"I'm also proud of those of us who stood up, regardless of what it might mean for our jobs. The public deserves to know what's happening, because lives and communities will suffer if this continues."

Case said she knew of at least six other FEMA workers who received similar emails.