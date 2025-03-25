Kristi Noem vows to fulfill Donald Trump's wish to "eliminate" FEMA

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed she will soon be making moves to get rid of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

During a White House Cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she will soon seek to "eliminate" FEMA. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to Semafor, Noem unveiled the plan during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, telling members of the administration that her department, which oversees the agency, will now seek to "eliminate" it.

Throughout his campaign for re-election, Trump regularly criticized FEMA and called for it to be shut down, claiming it is inefficient while spreading baseless claims about how it handles its funding.

Back in January, Trump signed an executive order ordering a counsel to conduct a full review of the agency and submit recommended changes to him.

Noem has stood by Trump's efforts. In February, during an interview with CNN, she agreed that the administration should "get rid of FEMA the way it exists today."

Neither Trump nor Noem has elaborated on how they would go about removing the agency or what would take its place, especially as the US has seen a rise in extreme weather and natural disasters across the country in recent years.