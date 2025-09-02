Fresh batch of "Epstein files" released by House of Representatives committee

Washington DC - A House of Representatives committee released a first batch of documents on Tuesday from the investigation into notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a case that has become a political lightning rod for the Trump administration.

Teresa Helm (2nd R), an abuse victim of Jeffery Epstein, walks with a group of women after they spoke behind closed doors with the House Oversight Committee at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

More than 33,000 pages of records related to Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell were uploaded to a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform website after being handed over by the Justice Department.

"We're in the process of uploading those documents for full transparency so everyone in America can see those documents," Republican committee chairman James Comer said.

"It's going as quick as we can get them uploaded," Comer told reporters.

"We want those to be public as soon as possible."

Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-level connections, died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking of underage girls recruited to provide him with sexual massages.

President Donald Trump's supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years and held as an article of faith that "deep state" elites were protecting Epstein associates in the Democratic Party and Hollywood – but not Trump.

Many of his supporters have been up in arms since the FBI and Justice Department said in July that Epstein had committed suicide, did not blackmail any prominent figures, and did not keep a "client list."

Comer's committee had subpoenaed the Justice Department for the documents, and a first batch of records was turned over last month.