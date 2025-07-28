Trump "in full-bore panic mode" over Epstein scandal fallout, insiders reveal

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has reportedly been fuming behind the scenes as the public won't stop obsessing over the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal.

A recent report claims President Donald Trump has been privately fuming as the public continues to obsess over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Two sources familiar with the president's thinking recently told The Washington Post that Trump has been "increasingly frustrated" with how his administration has been handling the fallout, and how it has overshadowed just about every aspect of his presidency.

"This is a pretty substantial distraction," one source explained.

"While many are trying to keep the unity, in many ways, the [Department of Justice] and the FBI are breaking at the seams," they continued.

"Many are wondering how sustainable this is going to be for all the parties involved – be it the FBI director or attorney general."

The claims come as Trump and his administration have been facing backlash for refusing to fulfill their repeated promise to release files related to Epstein to the public. Trump, who was widely known to be a close friend of the infamous sex offender between the 80s and early 2000s, has also faced allegations of being named in the files.

Much of the public's anger has been aimed at Attorney General Pam Bondi, who oversaw the release of a report that attempted to dispel conspiracies surrounding Epstein's death as well as an alleged "client list" that would incriminate a ton of rich and powerful people.

But the second source told the Post that Trump "does not want to create a bigger spectacle by firing anyone."