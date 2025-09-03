House of Reps. votes to reinvestigate January 6 attack on the Capitol

Republican members of the US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to create a new subcommittee to investigate the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump fight with riot police outside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.  © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The move comes nearly three years after a Democratic-led House panel blamed then-President Donald Trump for the storming of Congress by his supporters.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House for inciting the attack on the Capitol but was acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate.

After taking office for a second time in January, Trump pardoned more than 1,500 people charged or convicted of assaulting the Capitol to prevent the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Trump continues to falsely claim that he won the November 2020 election and has repeatedly condemned the findings of the previous January 6 committee.

The official objective of the new subcommittee is to "investigate the remaining questions surrounding January 6, 2021."

The subcommittee will have eight members, including three Democrats, and is to release its final report by December 2026.

