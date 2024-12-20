House rejects "laughable" Republican funding bill as Trump's gamble backfires and shutdown looms

Washington DC - The House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly rejected a Republican-led funding bill aimed at averting a government shutdown, with federal agencies due to cease operations starting this weekend.

House Speaker Mike Johnson could not marshal enough support for a Republican funding bill that would avert a government shutdown. © REUTERS

The contentious legislation would have kept the government open through mid-March and suspended the country's borrowing limit for President-elect Donald Trump's first two years in office.

But dozens of debt hawks in the Republican ranks – unhappy about allowing the national debt to rise unchecked for half of Trump's term – rebelled against their own leadership to sink the package.

It marked a defeat for the Republican leader, who with far-right tech billionaire Elon Musk had thrown his weight behind the plan.

And with party leaders announcing no further votes in the House on Thursday, the race to keep the lights on and prevent 875,000 non-essential workers being sent home over Christmas without pay is set to go down to the wire.

"We will regroup and we will come up with another solution, so stay tuned," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who led the negotiations, told reporters.