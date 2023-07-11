House Republicans' "election integrity" bill raises concerns over ballot access

Washington DC - Republicans in the US House on Monday introduced an "election integrity" bill that voting rights advocates warn could further restrict ballot access for marginalized communities.

Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil has introduced the GOP-priority American Confidence in Elections Act. © JEFFREY PHELPS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The so-called American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act, dubbed the "Big Lie Bill" by opponents, seeks to impose new restrictions on states that get federal grants for election administration.

States would have to preserve election materials for 22 months, while the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration would be required to provide data so that states can check if registered voters are citizens and are still alive – requirements that voting rights advocates say are based on ex-president Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud in 2020.

President Joe Biden's 2021 executive order directing federal agencies to look into ways of promoting voter participation would be revoked if the ACE Act is passed.

On top of that, the legislation, introduced by Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil, raises contribution limits and loosens campaign finance transparency requirements.