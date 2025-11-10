Senate takes major step toward ending shutdown with Democrats accused of "capitulation"

Washington DC - The Senate took a major step Sunday toward ending the longest government shutdown in US history as it cleared the way for a formal debate on a motion to resume funding to federal agencies.

The Senate agreed to advance a stopgap funding bill that would end the longest government shutdown in US history. © REUTERS

The Republican-led chamber approved a procedural vote by 60 votes to 40, putting a hard limit on how much longer senators can discuss the legislative measure.

It gave lawmakers a maximum of 30 more hours to conduct debate before voting on the motion, which will only need 50 votes to pass.

It will still need approval from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives before it lands on President Donald Trump's desk – a process which could take days.

But the development represents significant progress toward ending a government shutdown that has dragged on for over 40 days, halted funding to federal programs and disrupted air travel and other essential industries.

The breakthrough came after some Democratic lawmakers agreed to a stopgap deal to fund the government through January, despite the fact that it does not renew health care subsidies vital to tens of millions of Americans that expire at the end of the year.

The bill would, however, ensure a vote on extending those subsidies, while also restore funding for the SNAP food stamp program which helps more than 42 million lower-income Americans pay for groceries.

Many Democrats in the House and beyond the beltway came out in opposition to the deal.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that the average monthly SNAP benefit is $177 per beneficiary and the average monthly healthcare benefit under the Affordable Care Act is up to $550 per person.

"People want us to hold the line for a reason. This is not a matter of appealing to a base. It's about people's lives," she wrote on X. "Working people want leaders whose word means something."

Fellow progressive Greg Casar of Texas wrote slammed the move as "capitulation" to Republicans, while California Governor Gavin Newsom called it "Pathetic."