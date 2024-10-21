If you're confused about how to find your polling place ahead of Election Day on November 5, we've got you covered! Here's how to find your polling site for the 2024 US presidential election .

Whether you're a first-time voter or not, figuring out where you've been assigned to vote in local, state, and federal elections – aka your polling place or polling site – can be a daunting task. © Unsplash/Element5 Digital

They are typically schools, community centers, and other public facilities, but your polling site could change from one election to another, so it's always good to double-check!

You may also have further questions like what the hours of operation are or whether you can change your polling place.

First things first – make sure that you're a US citizen who is registered to vote in the state you intend on casting your ballot.



Voter registration deadlines can be found here, and for any other registration questions check out these handy resources on USAGov.

Once that's all sorted out, you can look up your polling place by checking here or here.

You can also find your polling place and its hours by contacting your state or territorial election office.