Texas gives Republicans massive boost with adoption of new electoral map

Houston, Texas - Texas legislators approved early Saturday a new electoral map aimed at carving out five new Republican-leaning seats in the state to help the party retain control of Congress in next year's midterm elections.

The Texas state senate voted along party lines to pass the controversial new electoral map on Saturday morning. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

President Donald Trump had pressured Republican-run Texas to create the new map to help prevent Democratic opponents from taking over the House of Representatives in 2026, halfway through his term.

The state senate voted along party lines to pass the map 18-11 shortly after midnight, following more than eight hours of heated debate.

Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado's last-ditch plans to filibuster the map were thwarted when Republicans used a rare procedural motion to halt debate, end the filibuster, and proceed directly to the final vote.

Democratic Senator Sarah Eckhardt said on X that shutting down a filibuster was "unprecedented."

"This is not democracy, this is disgraceful," she added.

It now heads to Governor Greg Abbott's office, where the Republican is expected to swiftly sign it into law.

The bill had been adopted by the state legislature's lower chamber last week.

"On our way to FIVE more Congressional seats and saving your Rights, your Freedoms, and your Country, itself," Trump said Wednesday after the bill sailed through the House. "Texas never lets us down."

The vote caps weeks of dramatic political theater that saw Democratic lawmakers flee the state in July to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass the redistricting plan, and drew nationwide attention to partisan redistricting, known as "gerrymandering."

The exodus led to a tense standoff with Abbott threatening to have Democrats arrested upon their return.