Texas gives Republicans massive boost with adoption of new electoral map
Houston, Texas - Texas legislators approved early Saturday a new electoral map aimed at carving out five new Republican-leaning seats in the state to help the party retain control of Congress in next year's midterm elections.
President Donald Trump had pressured Republican-run Texas to create the new map to help prevent Democratic opponents from taking over the House of Representatives in 2026, halfway through his term.
The state senate voted along party lines to pass the map 18-11 shortly after midnight, following more than eight hours of heated debate.
Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado's last-ditch plans to filibuster the map were thwarted when Republicans used a rare procedural motion to halt debate, end the filibuster, and proceed directly to the final vote.
Democratic Senator Sarah Eckhardt said on X that shutting down a filibuster was "unprecedented."
"This is not democracy, this is disgraceful," she added.
It now heads to Governor Greg Abbott's office, where the Republican is expected to swiftly sign it into law.
The bill had been adopted by the state legislature's lower chamber last week.
"On our way to FIVE more Congressional seats and saving your Rights, your Freedoms, and your Country, itself," Trump said Wednesday after the bill sailed through the House. "Texas never lets us down."
The vote caps weeks of dramatic political theater that saw Democratic lawmakers flee the state in July to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass the redistricting plan, and drew nationwide attention to partisan redistricting, known as "gerrymandering."
The exodus led to a tense standoff with Abbott threatening to have Democrats arrested upon their return.
New Texas map slammed as "shameful"
The Democrats claim the new electoral map dilutes the votes of African-American and Hispanic electorates who usually vote for them.
The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus said on X Friday that the state "has a shameful history of racial discrimination. These maps are just the latest entry in that history."
That stance echoed in the floor debate.
Democratic Senator Borris Miles denounced the Republicans' complicity in "racist actions," saying the new map "does not reflect the truth of Texas, but instead manipulates and whitewashes it."
But Republican Todd Hunter hit back at the arguments, saying: "The created four out of five new seats are Hispanic majority."
"I'm convinced that if Texas does not take this action, that there is an extreme risk that the Republican majority will be lost," Republican Phil King said on the floor.
"This map is legal in all respects," King said.
The cutthroat political gambit spurred California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, to launch a process for redrawing his state's map – this time creating five potentially new seats for Democrats.
California leads charge of Democrats fighting back
"If Texas wants to play hardball, we'll play hardball right back," Newsom said in announcing the California initiative.
Although Newsom hopes to cancel out the Republicans' advantages gained in Texas, his plan still requires voter approval in an election this November.
Both parties are now looking to other states where the rules might allow hasty redrawing of maps in ways that would create more seats.
Beyond Texas, Trump encouraged Florida, Indiana, and Missouri's maps to be redrawn to Republican advantage.
The redistricting battle adds a volatile and high-stakes new element to next year's elections.
Republicans currently control both houses of Congress, and the party's legislators largely operate to carry out Trump's wishes.
Beleaguered Democrats are hoping that the unpopularity of many of Trump's policies will help spark a takeover of the lower house. If Democrats did win, they would immediately gain power to investigate Trump and his controversial government members.
Cover photo: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)