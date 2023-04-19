Iowa Senate Republicans vote to weaken child labor protections for dangerous jobs

Des Moines, Iowa - Republicans in the Iowa state Senate on Tuesday voted to loosen child labor laws by expanding the industries and hours minors can work.

Republicans in the Iowa state Senate have passed a law to roll back existing child labor protections. © DAVID GREEDY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

SF 542 passed in the state Senate 32-17, with just two Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

The bill grants 14 to 17-year-olds permission to work in currently prohibited industries like roofing, demolition, and manufacturing as a part of an employer or school training program.

It also increases the number of hours minors can work to six per day, allowing them to toil until 9:00 PM during the school year and 11:00 PM during the summer break.

After tense debate, lawmakers clarified that the bill would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in restaurants but not in bars.

The companion bill, HF 647, is now due for consideration in the House. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has already indicated her support for weakening child labor protections, signaling she is likely to sign the measure if it reaches her desk.