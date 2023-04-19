Iowa Senate Republicans vote to weaken child labor protections for dangerous jobs
Des Moines, Iowa - Republicans in the Iowa state Senate on Tuesday voted to loosen child labor laws by expanding the industries and hours minors can work.
SF 542 passed in the state Senate 32-17, with just two Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.
The bill grants 14 to 17-year-olds permission to work in currently prohibited industries like roofing, demolition, and manufacturing as a part of an employer or school training program.
It also increases the number of hours minors can work to six per day, allowing them to toil until 9:00 PM during the school year and 11:00 PM during the summer break.
After tense debate, lawmakers clarified that the bill would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in restaurants but not in bars.
The companion bill, HF 647, is now due for consideration in the House. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has already indicated her support for weakening child labor protections, signaling she is likely to sign the measure if it reaches her desk.
Democrats and labor groups oppose child labor bill
While Republicans have cast the bill as an opportunity for youth to gain trade skills, opponents have pointed out that roofing and demolition are some of the most dangerous industries in the US, even for adults.
"No Iowa teenager should be working in America’s deadliest jobs," said Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls. "Republicans are going to say this bill is about giving Iowa youth more opportunities to join the workforce, but allowing kids into these potentially dangerous workplace settings shows Iowans the truth: this bill puts Iowa children in danger."
The GOP measure has also sparked protests and outcry from labor groups.
Iowa Federation of Labor President Charlie Wishman tweeted, "The passage of the Child Labor expansion by the Iowa Senate is a disgrace. This bill is out of compliance with Federal Law, will do nothing to attract new Iowans, and puts children at risk of death in dangerous occupations."
"Every parent wants their kids to grow up with every opportunity to succeed, not risk an early death by working in dangerous jobs. The legislation passed by the Senate tonight is every parent's worst nightmare," he added.
