New Jersey primaries: Democrat Mikie Sherrill to take on Trump-backed Jack Ciattarelli for governor
Trenton, New Jersey - Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill will face off against Republican former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli for New Jersey governor after voters turned out to cast their ballots in high-stakes primaries.
"THANK YOU, NEW JERSEY! I'm thrilled to officially be your Democratic nominee for governor and I am ready for the challenge. Let’s do this," Sherrill posted on X Tuesday evening.
With 34% of the vote, Sherrill came out on top of five other Democratic contenders – including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (20.4%), seen as the most progressive candidate in the race.
Sherrill is a retired Navy helicopter pilot, former federal prosecutor, and mother of four.
She has been in Congress since 2019 representing New Jersey's 11th district.
The 53-year-old congresswoman is seen as a centrist. In the House, she joined the Blue Dog Coalition – a small group of conservative Democrats – and later left in 2023.
Jack Ciattarelli wins Republican nomination with Trump backing
Also on Tuesday, Ciattarelli handily won the Republican nomination with 67.8% of the vote. His next closest contender was former talk show host Bill Spadea at 21.9%.
The 63-year-old former assemblyman has vowed to pursue President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant agenda.
He is taking a third shot at the governor's mansion after losing out to Phil Murphy in 2021.
Trump backed his former critic Ciattarelli's campaign, posting on Truth Social last month: "Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!)."
"Jack Ciattarelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, ELECT JACK CIATTARELLI!" the president added.
Sherrill and Ciattarelli will go head to head in New Jersey's general election for governor on November 4, 2025.
