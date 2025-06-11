New Jersey primaries: Democrat Mikie Sherrill to take on Trump-backed Jack Ciattarelli for governor

Trenton, New Jersey - Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill will face off against Republican former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli for New Jersey governor after voters turned out to cast their ballots in high-stakes primaries .

Representative Mikie Sherrill won the 2025 Democratic nomination for New Jersey governor. © REUTERS

"THANK YOU, NEW JERSEY! I'm thrilled to officially be your Democratic nominee for governor and I am ready for the challenge. Let’s do this," Sherrill posted on X Tuesday evening.

With 34% of the vote, Sherrill came out on top of five other Democratic contenders – including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (20.4%), seen as the most progressive candidate in the race.

Sherrill is a retired Navy helicopter pilot, former federal prosecutor, and mother of four.

She has been in Congress since 2019 representing New Jersey's 11th district.

The 53-year-old congresswoman is seen as a centrist. In the House, she joined the Blue Dog Coalition – a small group of conservative Democrats – and later left in 2023.