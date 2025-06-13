House lawmakers approve billions of Elon Musk's DOGE federal cuts

Washington DC - US lawmakers on Thursday approved a White House request to claw back $9.4 billion from funding already allocated by Congress in a victory for President Donald Trump as he pushes to lock in spending cuts spearheaded by tech billionaire Elon Musk .

In a win for Donald Trump (l.), the US House approved a recissions package with $9.4 billion in funding cuts, in line with the agenda of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. © Alex Wroblewski and Allison ROBBERT / AFP

The vote in the Republican-led US House of Representatives was seen as the first test of how easily Congress could usher into law savings sought by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – just days after his acrimonious exit from the government.

But the saved funds – targeting public broadcasting and foreign aid – were unpopular in some sections of both parties, and Republicans in the House of Representatives shoehorned the bill through a razor-thin 214-212 vote.

"Under President Trump's leadership, your taxpayer dollars are no longer being wasted," House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. "Instead, they are being directed toward priorities that truly benefit the American people."

Legislation to grab back money already approved by Congress – known as a "rescissions package" – is extremely rare and no such measure had passed in decades.

The vote was the first in what Johnson has touted as a potential series of packages codifying the cuts made by DOGE.

Musk was tasked by Trump with leading the task force after spending $290 million helping the Republican get elected.

The SpaceX boss boasted that he would be able to save $2 trillion in federal spending – but left the White House under a cloud earlier this month as he feuded with Trump over deficits and spending.

DOGE acknowledges that it has saved taxpayers just $180 billion – and fact checkers even see that claim as dubious, given previous inaccuracies in its accounting.