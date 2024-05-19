Iran confirms encouraging development in relations with US

Tehran, Iran - Iran has confirmed that it held indirect talks with the US in Oman despite the two countries having no diplomatic relations, state media reported.

Washington and Tehran have long been sharply at odds, with tensions centered on Iran's contested nuclear program and heightened by US support for Israel's brutal war on Gaza.



On Friday, Axios reported that US and Iranian officials held indirect talks in Oman "on how to avoid escalating regional attacks".

The official IRNA news agency said late Saturday that "the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations confirmed indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman".

It quoted him as saying that "these negotiations were not the first and will not be the last", without giving the time and place of the talks.