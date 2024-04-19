Iran reports explosions as US officials confirm Israeli attack

Tehran, Iran - Iran's state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan Friday, while US officials confirmed Israel had carried out the attacks.

Israel launched an attack on Iran Friday morning, with Iranian officials saying several drones had been shot down. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Air defense systems over several Iranian cities were activated, state media reported, after the country's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near the city of Isfahan.



Israel had previously warned it would hit back after Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel in a retaliatory attack over the weekend, in response to a suspected Israeli bombing of its consular complex in Damascus, Syria. Most of the strikes were intercepted with the help of Western allies, including the US, who urged an end to the escalations.

Iran's Fars news agency reported "three explosions" were heard near Qahjavarestan, near Isfahan airport and the Shekari army airbase, while Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said "several" drones had been "successfully shot down".

Dalirian said on social media platform X there were "no reports of a missile attack".

"Reports indicate there was no major damage or large explosions caused by the impact of any air threat," the official IRNA news agency said.

Nuclear facilities in Isfahan were reported to be "completely secure," Iran's Tasnim news agency said.

ABC and CBS News reported the strikes had been carried out by Israel, quoting US officials. There was no immediate comment from the White House or Pentagon.

CNN quoted an official as saying the target of the attack was not nuclear.

Israeli strikes also hit a military position in Syria's south, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.