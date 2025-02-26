Johnson delivers narrow win for Trump in House vote on budget for radical right-wing agenda

Washington DC - The US House of Representatives passed on Tuesday a budget blueprint designed to deliver President Donald Trump 's extreme agenda on immigration, tax reform, and deep government spending cuts.

House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson (r.), succeeded in passing a budget blueprint supporting US President Donald Trump's agenda. © REUTERS

It was the first real test of Trump's agenda in Congress, and after a nail-biting session, the Republicans' resolution passed by 217 to 215, with a lone Republican holdout joining all of the chamber's Democrats in voting against.

The resolution sets the blueprint for the 2025 federal government budget, with House committees now tasked with finding more than $1.5 trillion in spending reductions and $4.5 trillion in extended tax cuts over a decade.

Democrats say the cuts, as mandated in the resolution, will target social welfare programs, including Medicaid, which many lower-income US families rely on.

Republicans touted the resolution as being necessary to fund President Trump's agenda.

"Today, House Republicans moved Congress closer to delivering on President Trump's full America First agenda – not just parts of it," said Speaker Mike Johnson.

It had not been plain sailing for Johnson, a key Trump ally who spent days corralling members of his own party to back the bill.

Some Republicans had suggested the proposed cuts did not go deep enough, while others were focused on stopping the ever-growing US national debt or worried about Medicaid cuts.

In a dramatic turn of events, Republican leaders pulled the vote at the last minute on Tuesday night, as they held intense negotiations with holdouts from their own party. Then, minutes later, they called it once again.