One-third of Elon Musk's DOGE employees resign in protest

Washington DC - Roughly a third of staffers at Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency have resigned in protest, saying that they will not push through demanded changes that put the country at risk.

"We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations," 21 staffers of DOGE wrote in a letter, seen by AFP on Tuesday, to White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles.

"However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments," they added.

The workers initially worked for the US Digital Service, which was transformed into DOGE after President Donald Trump took office on January 20, with Musk effectively taking over the department.

Musk is the political force behind DOGE, with a small group of employees faithful to the multi-billionaire being dispatched across government and working toward gutting federal staffing and spending.

While Musk is not the formal administrator of DOGE, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is nonetheless directing operations and will even attend Trump's first cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The world's wealthiest person and a top Trump donor, Musk has no ministerial portfolio or formal decision-making authority but has status as a "special government employee" and "senior adviser to the president."

He downplayed the significance of the departures, saying that the workers were "political holdovers" who worked remotely and refused to return to the office as ordered by Trump.

"They would have been fired had they not resigned," he added on X, the platform he owns.