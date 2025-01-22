Trump orders total shutdown of government DEI programs as workers get abrupt deadline

Washington DC - US federal employees working in diversity offices must be put on paid leave by Wednesday after President Donald Trump ordered the all programs shut, the White House confirmed.

President Donald Trump ordered an end to all government diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility programs, putting federal workers on paid leave as of Wednesday evening. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"Send a notification to all employees of DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility) offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices and program," said a US Office of Personnel Management memo posted on X.

The memo directed all department and agency heads to send workers notice by 5:00 PM ET Wednesday and was confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

On Monday, the first day of his second term as president, Trump repealed executive orders promoting LGBTQ+ rights, and issued new ones decreeing only two genders and ending government diversity programs.

On the campaign trail, he vilified diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in the federal government and corporate world, baselessly claiming they discriminated against white people – men in particular.

"The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military," said one executive order ending such programs.

While campaigning, the Republican also demonized any recognition of gender diversity, attacking transgender people – notably trans women in sports – and gender-affirming care for children.

In front of a crowd of supporters in Washington on Monday, Trump wiped out 78 executive orders, actions, and presidential memoranda issued by his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden.