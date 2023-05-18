Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok

Helena, Montana - Montana has become the first US state to ban the Chinese-developed social media app TikTok , as its Republican governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law on Wednesday.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has banned TikTok in the state. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & 123RF/whitebarbie

"To protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned Tiktok in Montana," Gianforte tweeted after signing the bill.

The new rule prohibits app stores from offering the video-sharing app from January 1, 2024, and prevents TikTok from operating as a business in the state.

For every day the social media platform is still available, app providers would have to pay a $10,000 fine. Users do not face a fine, and those who already have the app on their own device are not affected.

TikTok did not initially respond to the legal change. Lawsuits challenging the ban based on the right to freedom of expression are expected.