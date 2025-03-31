New Mexico GOP headquarters damaged as party makes "arson" allegation

Albuquerque, New Mexico - US authorities are investigating a fire that damaged the Republican Party of New Mexico's headquarters in Albuquerque on Sunday in what the party called a "deliberate act of arson."

The New Mexico Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque were damaged by a fire, which the GOP has called a "deliberate act of arson." © via REUTERS

The fire burned the entryway and caused smoke damage throughout the building but didn't cause any injuries, with firefighters bringing it under control within five minutes of their arrival, Albuquerque Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

The FBI, as well as agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were on site, it said.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation," it added.

The Republican Party shared a photo of "ICE=KKK" sprayed on the building and blamed their Democratic rivals for "failure to stand against political violence."

ICE, has been deployed to carry out the abductions of non-citizens – whether documented or undocumented – in broad daylight as Trump pushes for mass deportations, often in defiance of US courts.

"Every Democrat who doesn't condemn violence like this is responsible for it," Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley said in a post on social media platform X. "The Left is completely out of control."

The Democratic Party of New Mexico said it condemned the "vandalism" of the Republican Party's Albuquerque headquarters.

"We firmly maintain that this sort of act has absolutely no place in our Democracy," it said on X. "We hope whoever is responsible is found and held accountable," it added.