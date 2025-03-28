Trump turns to Supreme Court as judges block deportations

Washington DC - President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Friday to overturn a lower court ban on his use of an obscure wartime law to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members without due process.

The emergency appeal sets up a showdown over one of the most glaring examples of Trump's unprecedented attempts to increase presidential power since returning to the White House in January.

Trump invoked the little-known 1798 Alien Enemies Act to justify rounding up alleged Venezuelan gang members, some of whom were sent to a notorious maximum security prison set up by the right-wing government in El Salvador.

The Trump administration has used images of the alleged Tren de Aragua gang members being shackled and having their heads shaved in the Central American prison as proof that it is serious about cracking down on undocumented immigration.

Rights advocates say some of the deportees had nothing to do with gangs and that even potential criminals are required to be given court hearings before expulsion, in line with the Constitution.

District Judge James Boasberg issued an injunction barring further flights of deportees under the Alien Enemies Act after two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants were sent to El Salvador on March 15.

Boasberg said migrants subject to potential deportation should be "entitled to individualized hearings to determine whether the Act applies to them at all."

On Friday, the judge extended until April 12 his temporary restraining order barring any further deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.