Pennsylvania voters elect to retain liberal majority on state Supreme Court
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday elected to retain a 5-2 liberal majority on the state Supreme Court.
Justices Kevin Dougherty, Christine Donohue, and David Wecht – first elected in 2015 – won new 10-year terms in battleground Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvanians were asked whether or not to extend the justices' tenures in a yes-or-no vote.
Over 61% of voters answered in the affirmative for each of the three candidates.
The election result means that liberals will maintain control over five of the seven seats on the court.
"Tonight, folks across our Commonwealth sent a resounding message by voting to retain all three Supreme Court Justices who will continue to defend the rule of law, safeguard our elections, and protect our constitutional rights," Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro posted on X.
"Here in the birthplace of democracy, the good people of Pennsylvania will always stand for freedom," he added.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court vote has significant implications
The outcome of the state Supreme Court vote was seen as having significant implications for potential legal challenges around the 2028 presidential election as well as the next redistricting cycle.
Both Democrats and Republicans spent considerable sums in a bid to sway voters in their favor. Shapiro – considered a possible White House contender – urged voters to extend the justices' tenures, while billionaire Jeff Yass – the richest man in the state – campaigned against their extension.
Ultimately, Democrats won out in Pennsylvania and in a host of other closely watched elections in states around the country.
