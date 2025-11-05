Pennsylvania voters elect to retain liberal majority on state Supreme Court

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday elected to retain a 5-2 liberal majority on the state Supreme Court.

The interior of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chamber is pictured inside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg. © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Justices Kevin Dougherty, Christine Donohue, and David Wecht – first elected in 2015 – won new 10-year terms in battleground Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvanians were asked whether or not to extend the justices' tenures in a yes-or-no vote.

Over 61% of voters answered in the affirmative for each of the three candidates.

The election result means that liberals will maintain control over five of the seven seats on the court.

"Tonight, folks across our Commonwealth sent a resounding message by voting to retain all three Supreme Court Justices who will continue to defend the rule of law, safeguard our elections, and protect our constitutional rights," Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro posted on X.

"Here in the birthplace of democracy, the good people of Pennsylvania will always stand for freedom," he added.