Trump swears he "never" mentions how women look since entering politics: "I don't even look anymore!"

Rocky Mount, North Carolina - President Donald Trump recently claimed that since he entered politics back in 2016, he has never spoken out about a woman's looks.

During a rally in North Carolina on Friday, the president took a moment to explain how he is "a very aesthetic person," except with women, because "I don't care what a woman looks like."

"Since politics, I never mention looks anymore," Trump told the crowd.

"The most beautiful woman could walk right across, I don't even look anymore. I don't even look anymore, because in politics, that's the sign of death," he continued.

"We don't look. But! But, I do look at the arm of a chair," he joked, noting his appreciation for interior design.

Trump's comments have shocked critics on social media, as he built a reputation as a wealthy, openly misogynistic playboy prior to politics, and has used that same aesthetic to appeal to his MAGA base.