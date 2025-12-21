Trump swears he "never" mentions how women look since entering politics: "I don't even look anymore!"
Rocky Mount, North Carolina - President Donald Trump recently claimed that since he entered politics back in 2016, he has never spoken out about a woman's looks.
During a rally in North Carolina on Friday, the president took a moment to explain how he is "a very aesthetic person," except with women, because "I don't care what a woman looks like."
"Since politics, I never mention looks anymore," Trump told the crowd.
"The most beautiful woman could walk right across, I don't even look anymore. I don't even look anymore, because in politics, that's the sign of death," he continued.
"We don't look. But! But, I do look at the arm of a chair," he joked, noting his appreciation for interior design.
Trump's comments have shocked critics on social media, as he built a reputation as a wealthy, openly misogynistic playboy prior to politics, and has used that same aesthetic to appeal to his MAGA base.
A brief history of Donald Trump's questionable history with women
During the 2016 elections, Trump's "ladies' man" reputation got national attention with the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which he brags about grabbing women "by the p***y." He famously defended the clip as "locker room talk."
As president, he has made a habit of referring to women he doesn't like as "nasty" and has made many other disparaging and off-putting remarks about female politicians, journalists, and celebrities alike.
Last week, during a White House Christmas reception, he told a woman she looked like his daughter Ivanka and then made her twirl around so everyone could see. Then last month, he yelled, "Quiet, piggy!" at a reporter asking about his ties to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
While running for re-election in 2024, he was found guilty of 34 felony charges related to his attempts to cover up an affair he had with an adult film star, and in a separate trial, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll.
Throughout his time in the public eye, Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women dating back to the 1970s, but America keeps finding the grace to forgive – or at least look past – his misdeeds.
