Pentagon declares "identity months dead" ahead of Black History Month

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday issued guidance prohibiting Pentagon resources from being used to mark ethnic and cultural heritage months, claiming that doing so as divisive to the military.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a statement declaring "Identity Months Dead at DoD." © Oliver Contreras / AFP

President Donald Trump's new administration has taken aim at multiple military policies opposed by Republicans since taking office, including seeking to end what he termed "transgender ideology" in the armed forces and reinstating troops dismissed for refusing Covid vaccines.

"Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the department's warfighting mission. Efforts to divide the force – to put one group ahead of another – erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution," according to a statement on Hegseth's decision, which was titled "Identity Months Dead at DoD."

"Going forward, DoD components and military departments will not use official resources, to include man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months," it said.

The statement named events including Black History Month, Women's History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, and others as being among those that would no longer be celebrated.