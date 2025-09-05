Pentagon threatens Venezuela after "provocative" plane move in Caribbean waters

Washington DC - The Pentagon said two Venezuelan military planes flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters Thursday in a "highly provocative" move as tensions in the Caribbean continue to rise.

"The cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the US military," the Defense Department said on X.

The US has deployed warships in the south Caribbean as tensions rise between President Donald Trump and Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

On Tuesday, US forces blew up an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean that Trump said belonged to the Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organization he tied to Maduro, killing 11 people in an attack that flew in the face of international law.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a trip to Latin America, defended the brutality in a joint press conference with Ecuador Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld in Quito on Thursday.

"Now, they're going to help us find these people and blow them up if that's what it takes," Rubio said.