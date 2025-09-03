Rubio vows to ramp up cartel strikes during Mexico visit with Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico City, Mexico - Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed Wednesday the US would ramp up strikes on cartels after blowing up an alleged drug boat he linked to Venezuela, but he assured Mexico of respect for its sovereignty.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a news conference with Mexico's Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente (out of frame) at the Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores on in Mexico City on Wednesday. © Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP

In the highest-level meeting between the two neighbors since Donald Trump returned to the White House, Rubio met for an hour and a half in Mexico City with President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has calmly sought cooperation in the complicated relationship with Washington.

The visit came a day after Trump said US forces blew up an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean that he said belonged to a criminal organization tied to Venezuela's leftist President Nicolas Maduro, a nemesis of the US.

The attack, whose details could not be independently verified by AFP, marks a dramatic escalation by the US, which has for decades relied on routine policing operations rather than deadly force to seize drugs.

Rubio said that the policy had failed as piecemeal seizures did not affect the bottom line of cartels.

The US "blew it up and it'll happen again. Maybe it's happening right now," Rubio told a news conference.

"These are not stockbrokers. These are not real estate agents who on the side deal a few drugs... If you're on a boat full of cocaine or fentanyl, whatever, headed to the United States, you're an immediate threat to the United States," he said.

"We're not going to sit back anymore and watch these people sail down the Caribbean like a cruise ship."