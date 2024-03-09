Senate passes bill to avoid partial government shutdown as Republicans boast of "deep cuts"

Washington DC - The Senate voted late Friday to greenlight a government funding package that keeps open several key departments threatened with closure this weekend, a major step toward finalizing the 2024 federal budget after months of deadlock in the deeply divided Congress.

The US Senate passed a bill to funding key government agencies just in time to avoid a partial shutdown. © REUTERS

The $460 billion package got broad cross-party support, although there were objections from nearly two dozen Republicans who had been holding up the agreement in a row over spending cuts, along with one Democrat who voted against the deal.



Congress was supposed to approve the 12 annual bills that make up the federal budget five months ago, and without Friday’s vote, the lights would have gone out across several departments and agencies this weekend.

But the Senate staved off the shutdown with a deal on the first six bills allowing the departments or agencies dealing with agriculture, commerce, justice, science, environment, housing and transport to function until the end of the fiscal year, on September 30.

Some of the most contentious battles – over the bills funding defense, labor, health, and homeland security – have been put off for a second package that needs to reach President Joe Biden's desk by March 22.

A partial weekend shutdown would have threatened an array of government functions, including food inspections, veterans' benefits or scientific research -- although in reality federal funding rules allow a few hours' grace and a brief lapse would not have sparked any immediate closures.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer in a statement ahead of the bill's passage hailed the legislation as a "major step" toward a fully funded government.

"To folks who worry that divided government means nothing ever gets done, this bipartisan package says otherwise: it helps parents and veterans and firefighters and farmers and school cafeterias and more," he added.