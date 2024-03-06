House approves deal to avert partial shutdown on eve of Biden's State of the Union

Washington DC - The Republican-led House of Representatives approved a deal on Wednesday to avert a partial government shutdown due to start this weekend, ending one part of a long-running fight over the federal budget.

The vote comes on the eve of President Joe Biden's annual State of the Union address, with the Democrat preparing to deliver a career-defining speech as he bids for a second term against Republican rival Donald Trump.



Biden is expected to tout his "historic" accomplishments in a speech in the House of Representatives, which has been paralyzed for much of the current term by infighting among Republican factions over government spending and aid to war-torn Ukraine.

Five months into the fiscal year, Congress still has not approved the 12 annual spending bills that make up the federal budget, with several departments facing deadlines of midnight on Friday night to keep the lights on.

Wednesday's House vote to approve a $460 billion package – thrashed out over months of intense bipartisan negotiations – takes the United States a step closer to keeping the government funded through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

The bill – funding the departments of agriculture, justice, interior, transportation, housing, veterans affairs, commerce, and energy – must still pass the Senate before Biden can sign it into law and avert a partial shutdown.

However, the bill covers less than a third of overall discretionary spending, and some of the most contentious battles have been put off for a second bill that needs to get to Biden's desk by March 22.

That covers the military, border security, Congress, and various other federal departments and agencies.