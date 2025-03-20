Taliban release US citizen after over two years of detention
Kabul, Afghanistan - Taliban authorities on Thursday freed American citizen George Glezmann after more than two years of detention, in a deal brokered by Qatar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.
The release of the former airline mechanic was announced after the Taliban government's foreign minister hosted US hostage envoy Adam Boehler and other US officials in the Afghan capital.
"Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra," Rubio said in a statement.
"George's release is a positive and constructive step. It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan," he added.
Glezmann was en route to Qatar, a source with knowledge of the release told AFP.
Ahead of the announcement Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi hosted Boehler, who has been handling hostage affairs for the White House.
Boehler was accompanied by Washington's former envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad, the ministry said.
Muttaqi said Afghanistan and the US "must emerge from the effects of 20 years of war and have political and economic relations", as he appealed for "dialogue to resolve problems".
The delegation was the first from Washington since US President Donald Trump took office in January, foreign ministry spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad told AFP.
Trump administration negotiating further exchanges
Taliban authorities announced late last month the arrest of a Chinese-American on February 1 in the province of Bamiyan, a tourist attraction west of Kabul known for its giant Buddhas until they were destroyed in 2001 by the Taliban.
Officials have refused to detail the reasons for her arrest.
At least one other American, Mahmood Habibi, is detained in Afghanistan.
In July, Kabul announced it was in discussions with Washington over a prisoner exchange.
The talks took place in Qatar during an international conference that brought together UN representatives, Taliban authorities, and envoys for Afghanistan – generally those based in neighboring countries or within the region.
In January, two Americans detained in Afghanistan – Ryan Corbett and William McKenty – were freed in exchange for an Afghan fighter, Khan Mohammed, who was convicted of narco-terrorism in the US.
Two weeks later a Canadian former soldier, David Lavery, was released after more than two months held in Afghanistan, in a deal brokered by Qatar.
Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban authorities during his first term in office and, following his re-election, the Kabul government expressed hopes for a "new chapter" with Washington.
The government in Kabul is not recognized by any country, but several including Russia, China, and Turkey have kept their embassies open in the Afghan capital.
Cover photo: QATARI MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / AFP