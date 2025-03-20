Taliban release US citizen after over two years of detention

Kabul, Afghanistan - Taliban authorities on Thursday freed American citizen George Glezmann after more than two years of detention, in a deal brokered by Qatar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

George Glezmann (c.), a US citizen detained in Afghanistan for more than two years, was released on. Thursday. © QATARI MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / AFP

The release of the former airline mechanic was announced after the Taliban government's foreign minister hosted US hostage envoy Adam Boehler and other US officials in the Afghan capital.

"Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra," Rubio said in a statement.

"George's release is a positive and constructive step. It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan," he added.

Glezmann was en route to Qatar, a source with knowledge of the release told AFP.

Ahead of the announcement Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi hosted Boehler, who has been handling hostage affairs for the White House.

Boehler was accompanied by Washington's former envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad, the ministry said.

Muttaqi said Afghanistan and the US "must emerge from the effects of 20 years of war and have political and economic relations", as he appealed for "dialogue to resolve problems".

The delegation was the first from Washington since US President Donald Trump took office in January, foreign ministry spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad told AFP.